Devotions must be retained in schools - JTA

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is seeking to make clear its position that devotions must be retained in schools, following an announcement by the education ministry that it is looking to develop protocols for the activity.

The announcement by the ministry on Wednesday afternoon followed a disturbance earlier at Oberlin High School, in St Andrew, where several students fell to the ground, some screaming, during a devotion.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said while the ministry encourages devotion in school, administrators have a responsibility to exercise caution regarding the content and likely impact on students.

The JTA says it notes the education minister's response to the situation and awaits the details concerning the probe and protocols.

However, it argues that devotions are provided for by law, as reflected in the Education Act 1965.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"While guidelines may be suggested, as a Christian nation, every effort must be made to ensure retention of this critical activity. School is about preparing the entire man," the JTA says.

Concerns have periodically been raised regarding the issue of devotions in school.

In 2018, then education minister Ruel Reid noted that the Education Act requires that the minister provide overall spiritual guidance for the education system.

It also provides for students who are non-Christians to be excused from general devotion.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.