Witter boasts of improved water supply in SE St Bess

St Elizabeth South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Franklin Witter says domestic water supply to constituents has increased under his leadership.

Witter said that when he took office in 2016, piped water could only be found in a “mere 20 per cent” of the constituency.

“The people of St Elizabeth South Eastern can now boast a domestic water supply coverage of almost 60 per cent, and, as we continue to expand this programme, we are looking to add another 20 per cent of the constituency with the supply of piped water in the coming year or two,” he said during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The second-term parlia-mentarian said that, in the interim, constituents are being provided with potable water from four water shops, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Witter said that approximately 60,000 gallons of water is provided to several communities in the constituency on a weekly basis.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Turning to another matter, Witter called for the establishment of a third tax collection centre in the parish.

He argued that there is often overcrowding at the Black River and Santa Cruz tax offices, resulting in long wait times.

Witter said that Junction, which he described as the “fastest-growing town in Jamaica”, is in need of such a facility.

The MP said that an unoccupied government building with adequate parking has been identified and could be retrofitted to house the tax office.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com