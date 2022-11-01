Holness 'embarrassed' by garbage pile-up

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is embarrassed to see the levels of garbage in public spaces.

"It is of great concern to the government," he told the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

However, he said 50 garbage trucks are in transit to Jamaica and are expected to ease the chronic problem of delays in collecting waste.

In her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate earlier in the House, Member of Parliament for St Catherine Eastern Denise Daley lamented the appalling conditions across the country with uncollected garbage.

“Jamaica dutty,” Daley declared as she commented on the unsightly pile-up of garbage across the country, threatening what she said could be a disease outbreak.

Holness yesterday announced that $5 million was being allocated to each constituency for garbage collection over the coming weeks.

