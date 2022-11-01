Damage from TS Ian totals $889 million

The full extent of the damage to roads caused by Ian, which passed by Jamaica as a tropical storm in September, amounts to $889 million.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Parliament, said that Clarendon bore the brunt of the effects of the storm which left a $649 million repair bill for the parish in its wake.

In St Thomas, road repairs will cost $59.1 million while Kingston has a repair bill of $17.75 million.

Holness said that the Government did not have the resources at this time to do all the road repairs at once.

He said the administration will first carry out the cleaning of critical drains, patching of main thoroughfares and the construction of retaining walls and river training works as funds become available.

