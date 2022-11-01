Person of interest in 'Slickianna' murder probe to surrender

Rushawn Patterson, the person of interest in the murder of social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend, is set to surrender to the police.

Deputy police commissioner Fitz Bailey this afternoon disclosed that Patterson is to turn himself in on Thursday in the company of his attorney.

He made the disclosure at today's monthly press conference of the Jamaica Constabulary Force while stating that the investigation is being actively pursued.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson noted there is "nothing to indicate that he has left the country."

Townsend's body was fished from the sea in Reading, St James, on Friday, October 21.

It is reported that about 9:30 a.m., persons went to the beach and discovered a partially decomposing body floating in the water.

They summoned the police.

The police sought assistance from their colleagues in the marine division to remove the body from the water.

A towel covered in what appeared to have been blood and a wig were among the items removed from the scene.

The body was later identified as the 35-year-old, who was from Waterloo Road in St Andrew.

