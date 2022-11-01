Outstanding DNA report delays cocaine case against businessman

An outstanding DNA report today delayed the case of Oral Johnson, the businessman who was arrested and charged after reportedly being held with over 19 pounds of cocaine in Coral Gardens, St James.

The St James Parish Court was told that an initial DNA swab test was done, but that it is yet to undergo full laboratory examination.

The swab test, which was requested by Johnson's lawyer Henry McCurdy, was to ascertain whether Johnson's DNA matched samples that had reportedly been found on the confiscated cocaine.

The court was also told that disclosure in the case was made by the prosecution to McCurdy this morning.

Bail was further extended for Johnson, a 45-year-old restaurant and bar operator of a Westmoreland address, after his case was briefly mentioned today before presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley.

Ashley subsequently set the case for mention on December 13, at which time the court's next step in Johnson's case will be determined.

Allegations are that on April 28, a police team saw Johnson sitting in a parked vehicle in the Coral Gardens community for approximately 20 minutes.

When approached by the police, Johnson reportedly gave conflicting explanations for why he was in the area.

His vehicle was searched and nine packages with the cocaine were reportedly found.

Johnson's arrest took place during a police operation which was under way at the same time in Coral Gardens on April 28, during which the authorities reportedly seized US$3.8 million and CDN$30,000 – valued at a combined J$60 million – at a house in the community.

- Christopher Thomas

