Sir Kenneth Blackburne was the first and last

When Jamaica became Independent in August 1962, it did not totally sever political ties with the British colonisers. The day-to-day administration of the country was put into the hands of a prime minister, but the monarch, to be represented by a governor general, remains the head of State.

Kenneth William Blackburne was the first such governor general and was the first and last Britain-born man to hold that office. Before that, he was appointed on December 18, 1957, as captain-general and governor-in-chief of Jamaica and its dependencies. The 1962 elevation was a transitional phase, which ended on November 30, 1962, when he departed for retirement in England.

Blackburne was born at Bordon Camp, Hampshire, England, on December 12, 1907, the elder son of the Very Reverend Harry William Blackburne, an Anglican curate, and dean emeritus of Bristol. He was educated at Marlborough College and Clare College Cambridge, where he received an honours degree in modern languages and geography.

Before his appointments in Jamaica, he was posted in Nigeria from 1930 to 1935. He was also assistant district officer in Galilee, Palestine, from 1935 to 1938; assistant district commissioner and acting district commissioner, Colonial Office, London, 1938 to 194; assistant principal and principal, The Gambia, 1941 to 1943; colonial secretary, 1943-47; administrative secretary to the comptroller for development and welfare in the West Indies; and acting comptroller, Colonial Office, 1947 to 1950; director of information services, 1950 to 1956; governor and commander-in-chief of the Leeward Islands, 1950 to 1956.

In Jamaica he was chief scout, president of the L’Alliance Française de la Jamaïque, and served as a patron of Commodore Royal Jamaica Yacht Club. He was president of the following: Jamaica Flying Club Ltd, the Amateur Swimming Association of Jamaica, Army and Air Cadet Force (Jamaica), Boys’ Town, British West Indies Rifle Association, and Child Welfare Association Limited and the Order of St John and its Foundations in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The list continues with the Jamaica Anti-Tuberculosis League, the Jamaica Automobile Association, the Jamaica Branch British Red Cross Society, the Jamaica Cricket Board of Control, Jamaica Football Association, the Jamaica Historical Society, Jamaica Society for the Blind Ltd, the Kingston Charity Organisation Society, the Royal Air Force Association, The Boys’ Brigade, The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association of Jamaica, The Victoria League, and The Young Men’s Christian Association.

He was married in 1935 to Bridgette Senhouse Constant, daughter of James Mackay Wilson. They had a son, Martin Andrew, and a daughter, Jean Alice, together. Sir Kenneth died on November 4, 1980, on the Isle of Man with Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George – KCMG (1952), Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George – CMG (1946), Order of the British Empire – OBE (1939) behind his name.

Blackburne governed during a period of political disharmony in Jamaica and one in which Great Britain saw increasing numbers of Jamaican immigrants to its shores. The country was also making its final journey to political independence, which it achieved on August 6, 1962.

He was succeeded as governor general by Sir Clifford Clarence Campbell, the first native-born Jamaican to serve in that post.

Blackburne published a memoir, Lasting Legacy: A Story of British Colonialism (1976), as well as a guidebook, Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour: A Guide (1951; subsequent editions published as The Romance of English Harbour). He was knighted in 1952. His recreation is listed as sailing and tennis.