Incomplete case file stalls murder case against policemen

The case against the two policemen charged with murder almost 14 years after a fatal shooting has been set for mention on January 26 next year in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

The date was set when Sergeant Gurvin Leachman and Constable Dane Lawson appeared in court on Monday as the case file is incomplete.

Bail was further extended by Justice Bertram Morrison.

The cops are being accused of the September 22, 2008, shooting death of Jevani Robinson on Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The allegations are that about 3:30 p.m. on the day in question police conducted an operation along Jobs Lane, Spanish Town.

During the operation, Robinson was allegedly shot and killed by police when he challenged them.

The police reportedly seized an illegal gun in the incident.

An investigation was launched into the matter and in April 2022 the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that the policemen be charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

