Bench warrant to be issued for Lynvale Bloomfield murder accused

A bench warrant is to be issued for Simeon Sutherland, the man charged with the stabbing death of then Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Lynvale Bloomfield, after he failed to turn up for the trial today.

The Home Circuit Court was told that Sutherland, who is on bail, was dropped off at the court building this morning by his parents.

However, he failed to appear in court when the trial was called up.

Sutherland's mother, who is his surety, was taken into custody over the payment of the $800,000 bail.

Sutherland was arrested and charged with murder and misprision of felony in connection with the stabbing death of the politician on February 2, 2019.

Misprision of felony is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Sutherland was arrested in 2019 by investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID) after forensic evidence reportedly linked him to the scene of the crime.

Bloomfield was found with multiple stab wounds by an employee at his home in the parish on the morning of the fatal attack.

