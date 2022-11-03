Entertainer Dadda, brother among six listed as persons of interest by St Ann police

Dancehall entertainer Dadda, whose given name is Amir Fyffe, is among six men listed as persons of interest by the St Ann police as investigators probe shootings which they say are linked to a conflict between two entertainers in the parish.

The artiste's brother, Shaquille Fyffe, is also listed as a person of interest.

Also being sought are Jade Guest, otherwise 'Oven Boss' or 'Cookie', Jameal Thomas, and two men known by their alias 'Lenky' and 'K Money'.

Fyffe, also known as 'Dadda Bellwetha', grew up in Ocho Rios as a child star, making a name for himself in the early 2000s.

Commander of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told The Gleaner that the men are being asked to turn themselves in at the Ocho Rios Police Station by 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Powell said the police are seeking to put an end to the conflict between the entertainers, which he said has spread to their supporters.

The names of the entertainers at the centre of the conflict were not disclosed by the police.

According to the police, the latest incident linked to the conflict occurred on Wednesday when a food delivery bike rider was shot in the chest while making a delivery in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police have theorised that the attack is linked to the shooting of a woman in the Pineapple area of Ocho Rios on October 30 and a May shooting of a man, who has since been identified as the brother of the 19-year-old delivery bike rider.

The brother is among the men listed as persons of interest by the police.

“The intelligence that we have gathered so far indicates that there are two local DJs who are feuding and supporters of these two men have joined in the conflict,” Powell told The Gleaner.

“The conflict has gathered momentum and so we have seen the latest incident being played out. It has brought to bear the fact that people are not using amicable means in settling their disputes,” he added.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.