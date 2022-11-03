Bus driver in Bog Walk Gorge crash dies

The driver of a Toyota Coaster bus who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Tuesday night has died.

Courtney Alexander, otherwise call 'Romey', who was of a Spanish Town address in the parish, succumbed in hospital yesterday.

It is reported that Alexander, who operated a brown Coaster bus between Spanish Town and Linstead, was travelling towards Spanish Town when he collided with another bus transporting vendors to the popular “bend-down” market in Falmouth.

He was injured in the crash and was taken to hospital.

He later died at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The driver of the other bus, who was also injured in the crash, is still hospitalised with two broken ribs.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

- Ruddy Mathison

