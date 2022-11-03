'Titty Man' among six listed as persons of interest in West Kingston

The Kingston Western Police have listed several individuals as persons of interest.

They are:

Tajay Freeman, otherwise called 'Weng' Lester Coke Christopher Coke Jnr., otherwise called 'Titty Man' Ryan Bembridge, otherwise called 'Little Blacks' Dwayne Grant, otherwise called 'Billy' 'Ready Ready'

These individuals have been identified by detectives as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes committed in the division.

According to the police, several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers; however, these efforts have failed.

“These men are now being asked to make contact with detectives at the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4,” the police said in a release today.

The police are also asking anyone with information that can assist their investigations to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

