Norwood under curfew after two men are killed in house fire

A curfew has been imposed in Norwood, St James, following the discovery of charred human remains in a house in the community.

The curfew in the community, which is a Zone of Special Operations, is effective 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

No parties, wakes or other public gatherings, except for church services, will be allowed during this period.

The charred remains of what appeared to be two adult males were discovered by the police in a four bedroom concrete house in Hendon, Norwood, on Friday morning.



It has been reported that the police received information about 8 a.m that a house was on fire at the Norwood address.

Upon their arrival, the house and its contents had already been destroyed.

The bodies of the two men were found during a search of the rubble.

- Janet Silvera

