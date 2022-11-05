52-y-o farmer gunned down in St James

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a farmer who was shot and killed by unknown assailants in the community of Tangle River on Saturday afternoon.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Ian Bell, otherwise called 'Slime', of Bottom Roper district in the area.

The police report that about 2:20 p.m., residents reported hearing a barrage of gunshots in the community.

When the shooting subsided, they went to investigate.

Bell was discovered in blood in a yard that has a one-bedroom board dwelling.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that Bell was shot multiple times.

The scene was processed and the injured man was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.