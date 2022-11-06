St Andrew funeral director Tyrese Smith reported missing

The police are seeking the public's help to locate 20-year-old funeral director Tyrese Smith who has been reported missing.

Smith, who is of Plumbago Path in Mona Heights, St Andrew, has been missing since Thursday, November 3.

He is of a dark complexion, medium build, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that Smith was last seen about 3 p.m. at his workplace.

All subsequent attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Tyrese Smith is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8185, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

