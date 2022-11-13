Focus on the strength, resources, and potential of youth

According to the National Youth Policy (2017-2030), Jamaica’s youth population comprises approximately 28 per cent of the country’s overall population, which amounts to approximately 759,757. Intentional and targeted focus must be placed on building the capacity of youths for improvement in Jamaica’s social, economic, cultural and political development. Youths are critical assets for positive growth and development. However, the said National Youth Policy reports that youths are the main perpetrators and victims of crime and violence. So while the youths are assets, if they are not adequately empowered, trained and positively engaged they can become a society’s worst nightmare! It is therefore imperative that as a nation, we use research-based and policy- driven approaches to engage our youths so as to get the positive outcomes we desire.

Positive youth development is a philosophy or an approach that focuses on the strength, resources and potential of youths and seeks ways to build the life skills they need to thrive, thus enabling them to become positive contributors to society. This approach directs how services, support systems and opportunities are organised to help youths develop their potential. The positive youth development philosophy sees youths as assets and not as liabilities. This approach seeks to build young people’s capabilities through positive youth engagement and meaningful collaborations.

The six Cs of positive youth development are: competence, confidence, connection, caring, character and contribution. Competence refers to a sense of capability in specific areas such as social, academic, cognitive and vocational; confidence refers to a global sense of self-efficacy and self-worth; connection refers to positive and reciprocal relationships with peers, family, school and community; character refers to morality, integrity and adherence to societal and cultural norms; caring refers to sympathy and empathy towards others (Lerner, Lerner et al., 2005). These positive outcomes will lead to the youths contributing to civil society, enhancing the community and their own ongoing development.

It is critical that all people who work with or for children and youths receive foundational training in the positive youth development approach. Jamaica needs a unified approach to dealing with children and youths. Many stakeholders are involved in child and youth development services, opportunities and supports. Despite this, it is imperative that all agencies speak the same language as it relates to positive youth development, which is the approach that was used to guide the development of Jamaica’s National Youth Policy. I use this medium to call for the training of all child and youth development stakeholders to benefit from training in positive youth development. Let’s unite for Jamaica’s children and youths!

Always remember to focus on the positives because “where focus goes, energy flows and results show!”

- Anisa Wilson Smith is regional chair (Middlesex) of the Jamaica Professional Youth Workers Association (JPYWA).