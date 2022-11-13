Latanya Kenlock – from identity crisis to being settled in Christ

Today, Latanya Kenlock is a confident Christian woman with a passion for sharing the word of God. However, that was not always the case as at one point in her life she went through what she described as an “identity crisis”.

It did not help that she was also deeply affected by the fact that her father was never around.

He had lived overseas all her life and never returned to Jamaica.

“The only place I could express how I was feeling was through prayer. I had an encounter with God at six years of age on my veranda, where I poured out my heart,” she said.

Kenlock shared that the situation of her absent father presented a steady challenge for her while growing up, and as a young woman.

“I developed (feelings of) rejection because of this and it led me to dating older men. I was desperate for a turnaround, and so in 2014 I gave my life to God on Christmas Day and from that time my life has never been the same. I was now walking in my identity given by Christ – to be the change in my family I was ordained to be,” she said.

But still she struggled in her Christian walk.

She recalled pleading to God about issues in her life, including unfaithfulness, pride and spiritual immaturity.

“I had to explore my family history (questioning) the setbacks, and via intercession it was revealed that many didn’t make it far with God because they chose their own selfish desires and did not yield to God.”

She said that after that truth was revealed, she became intentional in knowing God for herself to be able to pull away from generational curses.

Kenlock noted that it was confirmed through God speaking to her and others that she was marked for His glory, despite the enemy’s plan to initiate her via bloodline curses.

She realised then that it would take constant intercession, fasting and a surrender to the will of God to break free. She said renunciations to entities were her weapons of war, and repentance for what took place within the family which had brought strongholds, unnecessary warfare and spiritual judgement over her.

“I paid a great price for my sacrifice and the anointing to come to God. I even went to (The University Hospital of the West Indies’) Ward 21 five times and God restored my mind and allowed me to operate mightily in deliverance and the prophetic today,” she shared.

After going through all she did, Kenlock is now passionate about winning souls.

She focuses on interceding for children as she said they are seen as easily accessible to the wiles of the enemy.

Born and raised in the community of Maxfield Avenue, Kenlock is now involved in a love tour under the ministry of ‘Women Without Blemishes’, an assignment given by Pastor Marsha Wade, co-founder of Liberty For Living Ministries International in the Corporate Area.

“We pledge to feed the needy every month by providing cooked meals and personal items. It pleases me to see the smiles on the faces of the poor being fed, and for us to do it selflessly,” she said.

Kenlock has chronicled her story in the book True Identity – It Reveals You! the follow-up of which will be released this month.