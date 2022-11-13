Man shot fatally in Homestead, St Catherine

A man was fatally shot by gunmen at his home on Pittsburgh Avenue, in Homestead, St Catherine, shortly after 5 a.m.

The man identified as 34-year-old Alanzo Bennett, otherwise called 'Buxie', was at home when gunmen forced their way into his house and shot him several times in his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

This incident followed the killing of Damian Marlyn at an illegal party in the community on Thursday night, a shooting the police said was gang related.

The motive for this morning's murder is still not clear, according to police.

- Ruddy Mathison

