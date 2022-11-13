JPS blackout caused by major generating unit going offline

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has apologised to customers who were affected by an unplanned outage early Sunday morning.

A major generating unit went offline unexpectedly, resulting in automatic load shedding as the system responded to protect itself and limit the extent of the outage, Winsome Callum, the company's communications chief, told The Gleaner.

The outage occurred about 1:41 a.m. and all customers were restored by 2:30 a.m., she said.

The electricity distributor could not immediately state how many customers were affected.

It was also unclear whether the blackout impacted multiple parishes, but the JPS confirmed that service to a number of communities in St Andrew was disrupted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.