Finance ministry, unions reach agreement on public sector compensation system

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has reached an agreement with several public sector trade unions on the restructured public sector compensation system.

The agreement covers 60,000 workers and includes a majority of the unions in the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions.

The pact, signed between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, includes the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Civil Service Association, the Jamaica Workers Union, the Union of Schools' Agricultural and Allied Workers, the Union of Public and Private Employees, the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers, the Jamaica Midwives Association, the Council of Paramedics and the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union.

The new compensation system will be implemented over three years with an effective date of April 1, 2023 and will cost approximately $120 billion over the period.

