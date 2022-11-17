St Catherine labourers plead guilty to farm theft

Two St Catherine men who stole oranges valued at $209,000 from a farm in the parish pleaded guilty to praedial larceny in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

Kevoy Campbell, 20, and 21-year-old Luke Gayle, both labourers of West Prospect in Bog Walk, are to be sentenced on December 15.

Parish judge Natalie Creary-Dixon ordered that a social inquiry report be done by the probation department.

The facts of the case are that about 8 p.m.

on Saturday, November 12, the police, acting on intelligence, held both men were near Bog Walk with 29 bags of oranges valued at $209,000.

They were taken into custody and following an investigation, they were charged with praedial larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

