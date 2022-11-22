March 30 trial for St Catherine father and son accused of beating policeman

A St Catherine father and his teen son accused of attacking a policeman after a party being hosted by the dad was shut down are to go on trial on March 30, 2023.

The date was set when they appeared before parish judge Tracey-Ann Johnson in the St Catherine Parish Court today.

The court was told that the medical certificate in relation to the injured cop has been added to the case file.

The teen, who was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, had the charge reduced by the judge to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The 16-year-old and his father are otherwise jointly charged with breaching the Noise Abatement Act, assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property.

Allegations are that about 2 a.m. on August 4, the Linstead police received reports of breaches of the Noise Abatement Act in an area near Linstead.

A team went to York Street where an illegal party was seen under way.

It is reported that the promoter of the event, who was the father, was instructed by the police shut down the party.

A police constable was reportedly attacked by the man and his son.

The cop was reportedly punched in the face, damaging one of his eyes.

Both father and son were arrested by the police, during which time the tyres of the police service vehicle were slashed.

The duo was eventually taken to the Linstead lockup after reinforcement came and rescued the police team.

- Rasbert Turner

