JFJ condemns shooting by soldier at checkpoint

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Terron Hewitt by a soldier at a checkpoint on Laws Street in Kingston on Monday.

The organisation is calling for a swift and thorough investigation of the incident.

It also wants the soldier involved in the incident removed from frontline duty.

In addition, JFJ says the Jamaica Defence Force needs to clarify his status while addressing any internal investigation that it may have commenced into the matter.

It says a full report, once prepared, should be made public in the interest of transparency.

"While it is alleged that Mr Hewitt moved a barrier which resulted in the use of deadly force by the member of the security forces, the response of the security forces should have been proportionate, legal and necessary, more so, as Mr Hewitt is seemingly walking away and appears to be unarmed," JFJ said in a media release on Tuesday.

It added: "This incident has once again placed the spotlight on the disturbing manner in which security forces continue to use force, especially in communities from the lower socioeconomic strata of society, with devastating effects on those who live there and bear witness to the atrocities committed."

In the meantime, the JFJ is questioning whether human rights abuses will be the legacy of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) and States of Public Emergency (SoPE).

It argues that this concern is supported by statistics that show a rise in incidents of excessive force and fatal shootings by the security forces.

The JFJ is also reiterating its concerns that the ZOSOs appear to have no end in sight and that SoPEs are unlawful in how they are being used.

"Importantly, the ZOSO legislation calls for use of body cameras and implementation of social interventions. To date, same have not been extensively used in these communities calling for a review of the effectiveness of this measure. Further, instead of state-issued body camera, the country continues to rely on the citizens' bravery in recording these abuses for there to be awareness of the injustices being meted out to the poor and marginalised communities," JFJ says.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has announced it is probing the fatal shooting.

