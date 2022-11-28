Pearnel Charles Jr honoured by City of Yonkers, NY

Minister of Agriculture and fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, was honoured with a proclamation that declared November 12 to be Pearnel Charles Jr Day in the City of Yonkers.

The proclamation by Mayor Spano stated, “The City of Yonkers raises its voice in tribute to the Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr, an individual who has dedicated his life to public service and we express our gratitude to him for all he has done to make his country a better place for all its residents.”

The City Council recognised the minister as a leader in Jamaica who gives his time and expertise towards enriching the lives of so many whether, it is through cultural, social or religious good works.

The proclamation was delivered by Jamaica-born City of Yonkers Council member, Shanae Williams, who presented the official document from Mayor Mike. Additionally, the City Council recognised Minister Charles Jr for his contribution in a signed declaration of acknowledgement saluting his leadership in various ministries.

Williams made the presentation during a town-hall meeting held at the Jamaican Consulate in New York under the theme, ‘Food Security – The Jamaican perspective’. The consul egneral and members of the diaspora were updated on Jamaica’s food security plan ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’.

Expressing his gratitude at the proclamation, Charles Jr said, “I am grateful and definitely encouraged to continue to serve our people. I feel blessed and ready to do even more.”

The tour was organised by publisher of The Agriculturalist, Patrick Maitland, in association with JAMPRO, the Consulate General of Jamaica-NY, Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries, and Farm Up Jamaica.