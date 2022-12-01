Corporate Hands | ARC partners with Rotary Club of St Andrew North to improve school facilities after fire

Following a devastating fire at the St Elizabeth Basic School in Kingston, ARC Manufacturing Limited has joined forces with the Rotary Club of St Andrew North to provide a new roof and other infrastructural changes for over 80 students at the institution. ARC’s Nicola Livermore (second left), team leader – roofing, and Charlotte Hayles (right), director, show off the company’s circular profile zinc during its presentation to Father Richard Award, priest at the St Elizabeth Catholic Church, and Rotary Club of St Andrew North members Carlton Cowell (left), president; Andrew Jackson (centre), director; Lori Chuck (third right), treasurer; and Kirk Crichton (second right), president-elect. WHERE IS THE PRIEST