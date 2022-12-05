Man's body found with hand severed in Ensom City

Investigators in the St Catherine North police division are trying to ascertain the identity of a man whose body was found with the left hand severed.

It has been reported that about 6:30 a.m. passersby stumbled upon the body near the Ensom City community centre in Spanish Town.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival observed that the body was lying faced down.

It had on a pair of Puma sneakers.

- Rasbert Turner

