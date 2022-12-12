Finance ministry, union meet to iron out compensation concerns

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) said it met with Dr Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, to discuss concerns surrounding what it deemed to be “a recovery of amounts paid to public officers under the Compensation Restructuring with effect from April 1, 2022”.

“Having sought clarification from the ministry, it was determined that the payroll processes to calculate the arrears would have caused some officers in receipt of some nontaxable allowances to become anxious about the methodology and its real impact on their retroactive amounts and monthly improved compensation,” the JCSA said in a statement today.

“Having exhausted the discussions, the ministry has agreed to provide a further guarantee to the most affected civil servants, recognising that there was a need for review given the outcomes arising from the calculation of arrears.”

The guaranteed 17.5 per cent has been increased to 20 per cent on Net Total Compensation.

