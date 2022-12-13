Forgery charges against businessman Geoffrey Messado dropped

The prosecution has withdrawn forgery charges against retired business executive and accountant Geoffrey Messado.

He was charged jointly with his wife, disbarred attorney-at-law Jennifer Messado.

When the matter came before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, the prosecutor informed the court that forgery charges against Geoffrey Messado were not being pursued.

Two other charges are pending.

It was alleged that Messado and his wife, with intent to defraud, created certain documentation to include a promissory note to swindle US$65,000 from businessman Lauriston Stewart.

The amount represented a loan in 2018 that was allegedly made by Stewart with the understanding that it would be secured by a property in which the couple had an interest.

It is further alleged that the property was subsequently sold without any repayment to Stewart.

When Messado was charged in February, King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Neco Pagon, who are representing him, had questioned the actions of the police in seeking to charge him with four counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

Champagnie had criticised the police for not seeking the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the matter.

Champagnie subsequently wrote to DPP Paula Llewellyn asking for a review of the case against his client.

The court was told on Monday by the prosecutor that the DPP, after a careful review of the matter, would not be pursuing the forgery charges against him.

The Messados are to return to court on January 25 next year.

Champagnie told The Gleaner that on that date he will be making submissions for the two remaining charges against his client to be dismissed.

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is representing Jennifer Messado.

-Barbara Gayle

