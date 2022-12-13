JTB recognises stakeholders in glitzy affair

The adage that says ‘all that glitters is not gold’ was called into question on the evening of Sunday, December 11, when the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) beamed its 2022 Golden Tourism Day Awards from inside the ballroom of the AC Marriott Hotel in St Andrew. There were many golden glitters, and for the recipients it was a memorable, golden moment.

Keynote speaker Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said, “As minister of tourism, this particular occasion is one that is close to my heart, as we recognise and celebrate those distinguished workers who have dedicated 50 years or more to working in our beloved tourist industry.

“This moment is even more special as we continue on our path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. And, indeed, we are recovering, and recovering strongly. And, today, we will also recognise some key ministries and individuals who collaborated with us to ensure the safe and seamless reopening of our borders in June 2020.”

Donovan White, director of tourism, in his welcome, extended “heartiest congratulations, not only to the awardees and recipients, but also to all our tourism stakeholders, for your exemplary performance, and dedication throughout the past two years and more, specifically throughout the pandemic.

“The resilience of our industry, led by the thought leadership of the Honourable Edmund Bartlett, is being bolstered by the foundation created by those who have contributed endlessly over the years. And this was proven over the last two years as we navigated unprecedented and difficult waters. Yet, despite the challenges, our industry has demonstrated extraordinary passion, and ingenuity, to reimagine their offerings and experiences for locals and visitors alike,” he remarked.

He said the tourist industry was still adapting to a new way of living, and that it was his hope that partners and stakeholders continue “to thrive in this evolving environment”. The night, however, belonged to the recipients, some of whom travelled from all over the island and abroad for this golden occasion.

STERLING CONTRIBUTION

For their “sterling contribution to the recovery of Jamaica’s tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic”, Audrey Sewell, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister; Dunstan Bryan, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness; Marsha Henry Martin, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development; Courtney Williams, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security; and Ambassador Sheila Sealy, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, were recognised. Jennifer Griffith, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, made the presentations to the awardees.

Also in this category were Audley Diedrick, chief executive officer at Norman Manley International Airport; Shane Munro, chief executive officer at MBJ Airports Limited; and Damion Vanriel, American Airlines country manager. They were presented with awards by White. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett was the presenter to those who were acknowledged for “sterling contribution to the recovery of Jamaica’s tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for the coordination of the tourism resilient corridors and service provided on the Tourism Recovery Task Force”.

The recipients in this segment were Adam Stewart (who was absent), executive chairman, Sandals International and Appliance Traders Group; Wayne Cummings, chief executive officer at Arya Resorts Management Limited; John Byles, executive deputy chairman at Chukka Adventures and deputy chairman of the JTB; Ian Dear (who was also absent), chairman of TPDCo, and chief executive officer at Margaritaville Caribbean Group; and Nicola Madden-Greig, Courtleigh Hospitality Group director of marketing and sales, and president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Jennifer Griffith; Andrew Wynter, chief executive officer at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Association; Clifton Reader, former president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association; Professor Gordon Shirley, president and chief executive officer at the Port Authority of Jamaica; Marlon Wright, general manager at JetBlue Airways; David Stephenson, general manager at Air Canada; and Wilfred Baghaloo, partner and deals leader, PwC Southern Caribbean, were also in that batch.

For over 50 years or more of service to the tourist industry, awards and citations were given to Mervot Campbell, transport provider; Ervyn Watt, craft trader; Clarence Simmonds, craft trader; Gloria Luke Miller; Kaye Chong, airline representative; Pearl Grignon, craft trader; Sally Henzell, hotelier; Michael Samma, craft trader; Glen Bromfield, hotelier; Stafford Stewart, craft trader; David Wehby, airline pilot; Sandra Martin, hotelier; and Patrick Cousins, airline pilot. Jean Seaga-Anderson, travel agent at Global Travel Services in Mandeville, got a special reception on stage for over 65 years in the industry.