JDF officer implicated in sexual misconduct scandal asked to resign

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officer implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal has been asked to resign from the organisation following an internal probe.

The JDF says its probe, which began in October, found that the senior military officer breached its Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Policy 2018 and the Personal Relationships and Fraternisation Policy.

It says all victims have been advised of their right to make official reports to the civil police.

The JDF says the "Defence Board has since called for the resignation of the officer which will result in the termination of all benefits post service"

It explains that the decisions taken are based on the sexual harassment policy, which details specific actions to be taken if those culpable are proven to be in breach of the policy.

"The JDF reiterates its zero tolerance for actions that are in breach of its policies and continues to implore service members and civilians who are aware of any breach of any policy to use the approved processes to report them," it adds.

Sources told The Gleaner in October that at least a dozen female soldiers have accused the JDF officer of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape, groping and unwanted advances.

The JDF later confirmed that it was conducting a sexual harassment investigation, but denied that it involved over 12 complainants and did not comment on the rape allegations.

The army officer was recalled from a military training course in the United Kingdom to facilitate the probe.

