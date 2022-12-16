Frazer’s Content evening classes boosted

St Catherine West Central Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton has committed $250,000 to the evening-class programme at the Jubilee Worship Centre in Frazer’s Content.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Universal Service Fund (USF) Wi-Fi hotspot on the church compound on December 7.

‘’I am encouraged by what you are doing here as a church to educate the population, be it adults or children, so I am committing myself to this donation as I know that it will be a worthwhile and meaningful gesture. The donation will be done in January as you set up for greater things to happen,” Tufton, who is also the minister of health and wellness, said, “You have been doing so much with the limited resources, so the addition of free access to the Internet will only strengthen your programme.”

Chief executive officer of USF, Daniel Dawes, said the state entity would also contribute to the evening-class programme.

The USF, which is on course to install at least three Wi-Fi hotspots in each of Jamaica’s 63 constituencies, pledged to supply Jubilee Worship Centre with 10 desktop computers.

“This will be a great addition to your teaching mechanism, and with Wi-Fi service and the computers will only serve to get your students more literate,’’ Dawes said.

Frazer’s Content is the third location in St Catherine West Central that has been given free Wi-Fi by the USF. Point Hill and Kitson Town were earlier recipients.

Pastor Paulette Pearson said that the access to free WIFI will help to strengthen the church’s programme which has reportedly impacted many lives.

“It is indeed a blessing. We at the church prayed, as we want to continue the work on education, so this addition ... can only work positively. We thank the MP and the USF as we continue to assist with imparting knowledge,’’ Pearson said.

The free WIFI has been well received by the community.

Principal of New Horizon Basic School, which is located in Frazer’s Content, endorsed the hotspot instalment as a breakthrough for academic development and effective communication.

“This is a godsend by the USF as we simply could not afford to have Internet access the way that it is required by the teachers, students, and parents,’’ Hall said.

“Now we can get more participation from the parents, as we can host them online. We love it.”

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com