God’s never-ending love

As we celebrate Christ this season, we recognise that He’s the ultimate expression of God’s love for us. This love for us is expressed through the birth of Jesus. So it’s a good time for us to also remember that we were made right with God because of Jesus’ death and resurrection. Because of Jesus, our sins are forgiven just as if they never happened. The Bible tells us that, “He has removed our sins as far from us as the east is from the west.” Psalm 103:12 (NLT). Because of what Jesus did, God has made us righteous in His sight.

This is a struggle for many of us. We struggle with accepting or wondering if God really loves us. We struggle with feelings of condemnation, the voices of accusation, as well as feelings of failure and unworthiness. Research shows that during Christmas we struggle to a greater degree with these feelings, and it’s at this time more than ever that we need to be reassured of God’s love and acceptance. The Bible reminds us, “Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died, more than that, who was raised to life, is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.” Romans 8:33-34 (NIV).

Our conscience accuses us; the devil never ceases to taunt us; carnal Christians grumble and; we often blow it – it’s a tough cycle! There has never been a shortage of enemies to make accusations against God’s people. But God is the Judge and He has already acquitted us. Since “God is the one who justifies”, our justification can never be overthrown. He is completely satisfied in the righteousness of Christ. God has taken us to court to show us that: “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” Romans 8:1 (NIV). We shouldn’t walk around in shame, and God will never turn His back on us and say, “I no longer choose to call you My son or daughter.” We are forever secure in His mighty arms. God is never two-faced, or deceitful in relationships.

When we sin, God has provided a bar of soap for us, and we should use it often! “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us” 1 John 1:9–10 (NIV). As soon as we admit to Him that we deserve condemnation, He restores our fellowship with Him because Christ has already borne our guilt and condemnation.

From the time we believe and put our faith in Christ, there’s nothing that we can do, nothing that Satan can do, nothing that our family or friends or co-workers or classmates or boss can do, to break the promise of God to us. The only person who can break this promise is the promise-maker. And, “God is not a man, that he should lie, nor a son of man, that he should change his mind.” Numbers 23:19 (NIV). God made a promise to us and used His own Son’s blood to secure it.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

If life has got you down and you just don’t have any joy, God wants to lift you up. God is for you! Jesus Christ wants to lift you up. Jesus loves you more than you understand, and invites you to come to Him today.