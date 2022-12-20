Infirmary residents fêted by minister, caregivers lauded

Port Maria, St Mary:

It was a day of celebration and smiles for the approximately 85 residents at the St Mary Infirmary who were fêted on Thursday by minister with responsibility for Local Government matters, Desmond McKenzie, during the annual Christmas dinner.

The state-run facility, which is home to the elderly and also to the destitute, was heavily decorated with colours of green, gold or yellow, and blue cloth along with balloons and flowers as organisers of the Christmas dinner literally transformed the area into a picturesque beauty.

McKenzie, who spoke at length, placed emphasis on the importance of providing for the less fortunate, especially during the festive season, which according to him, is a special time of giving and sharing for most Jamaicans.

The local government minister said that although COVID-19 had claimed the lives of many Jamaicans, infirmaries in Jamaica survived the onslaught of the pandemic as a result of the efforts of the staff and administrators, who worked tirelessly to care for the residents.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This is the first Christmas where the restrictions that was put in over two years ago on COVID will be lifted a little. We are still under COVID restrictions, and we still have to protect the residents in our infirmaries, who are in the vulnerable population,” he said.

“We here in Jamaica have a very proud record when it comes on to our infirmaries. Right across Jamaica when you put all of the 13 infirmaries and the two golden-aged homes, we have lost less than 15 residents by death because of COVID in a population of over 1,600 right across Jamaica. There is one facility in this country that has not recorded one case of COVID and that is the Denham Town Infirmary.

“It is the work of you the caregivers and the administrators that has contributed significantly to that. You have done yourselves proud, you have done the residents proud, and you have done Jamaica proud. In the new year, the Government of Jamaica will show its appreciation to the caregivers in our infirmaries and our golden age homes across Jamaica for the outstanding job that you have all done,” he added.

SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT

A major boost for the facility is the construction of a park at the side of the infirmary, which is retrofitted with seats, tables, a garden, and a fountain. McKenzie conceptualised the park as offering relaxation to the residents in a place of beauty.

And according to McKenzie, there has been a significant improvement on the part of caregivers, who he says have shown a lot more love and care to the residents despite the many challenges they faced. He said the government is determined to ensure that persons who are less fortunate are provided for, loved, and cared for in a manner that is humanly fitting.

“So this is a government that just don’t talk about loving the poor. We demonstrate our commitment in ensuring that those in the society who are less fortunate have the opportunity to spend their last days in the care of the State. Christmas is a special time of year. It is the season of giving because God gave us His only son. I want to wish you God’s blessing, and I hope that you will have peace upon your lives. I hope you’ll have a Christmas that is peaceful and rewarding,” McKenzie also told the gathering.

Earlier, Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary, spoke about the need to share with the less fortunate and urged everyone to extend a hand of kindness during the festive season, which he said is arguably the most celebratory period for Jamaicans at home and abroad.

The residents were fêted with mannish water, sandwiches, and cake as appetiser; fried chicken, curried goat, roasted ham, and rice and peas as the main course; and cake and ice cream for dessert.