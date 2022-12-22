Nurses in the southern region to be paid by Friday - Chen

Nurses in the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) should receive their December salaries no later than Friday, says SRHA chairman, Wayne Chen.

Nurses have been fuming, having not yet received salaries and arrears under the new compensation system.

"They should be paid any time now. I don't want to make any promises and then... but they will definitely be paid no later than tomorrow (Friday,)" Chen told The Gleaner shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Karen Wright-Foster, second vice president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ,) told The Gleaner that the association was assured that at least some workers would be in receipt of their salaries on Thursday.

"Our last correspondence, they said in short order, persons should be able to see payment, some persons that is," Wright-Foster said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Patsy Edwards Henry, president of the NAJ told The Gleaner that nurses and other health personnel in the SRHA, comprising the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth, were disappointed with the delay, adding that the association had hoped the issue would have been resolved by Wednesday night.

- Olivia Brown

