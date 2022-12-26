Firearm and ammunition seized in Hanover

A Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police in Old Pen district, Ramble, Hanover last night.

The police report that about 11:30 p.m., a team was on mobile patrol in the area when the cops came upon a group of men at a bar.

According to the police, the men ran and were chased.

They say the firearm and ammunition fell from one of the men and was retrieved.

The men escaped into the area.

