Motorcyclist dies in collision in St Catherine

The police are reporting that 22-year-old Tyrone Elliot, a customer service representative of Graffiti Way, Waterford in St Catherine, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a collision on Sunday.

The crash happened along Twickenham Park Road in the parish.

Reports indicate that about 4:20 p.m. Elliot was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he collided into the right side of a Nissan motor truck that drove out into the path of the motorcycle.

Elliot fell from the motorcycle and was later assisted to hospital where he died while being treated.

