JDF makes $1.1 billion cocaine bust

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that soldiers this morning intercepted a vessel carrying approximately 2,000 pounds of cocaine.

The JDF says three Jamaicans who were aboard the go-fast boat were detained and are being processed.

According to the army, the 19 large parcels of cocaine have an estimated street value of J$1.1 billion.

It reported that the shipment of cocaine came from South America, noting that the interception was made by its Air and Cyber Command through synergetic coordination with the JDF Air Wing and the JDF Coast Guard.

The JDF says the investigative process is ongoing as the relevant and appropriate authorities have been contacted.

It says it continues to be vigilant in protecting Jamaica's blue economy through its collaborative operational capabilities both in the aerial and maritime spaces throughout the day and night.

Jamaicans are also encouraged to contact the security forces using the JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 to provide assistance in ridding the country of criminal activity.

