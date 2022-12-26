Trench Town Music programme gets $1.6m boost

The Jamaican Music Institute (JaMIN) will benefit from a $1.6 million contribution for its efforts to support Trench Town youth through music. The donation was a combination of contributions from the NCB Foundation’s 2022 Grant a Wish programme, NCB Capital Markets Jamaica Limited, and Thalia Lyn, chairman of NCB Foundation’s Board of Directors, and CEO of Island Grill Jamaica.

Speaking at the recent launch of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), Lyn noted, “I’m so happy that we are able to give support to this phenomenal programme. When we see programmes like JaMIN providing at-risk youths with an opportunity to fulfil their dreams and pursue meaningful alternative pathways to earning a livelihood, we are happy to invest in them.”

Lyn added, “Reggae music has always been an incredible avenue for Jamaicans to grow and earn. So, we are positive that JaMIN will be a great enabler for the youths of Trench Town, who want to leverage rich musical legacy and brand of their community to achieve their own personal and professional growth.”

JaMIN, a project led by the Agency of Inner-city Renewal (AIR), provides youths from the Trench Town community in Kingston with access to a recording studio and music training, as well as an opportunity to earn an income by doing cultural tours in the historic community.

Lauding the support for homegrown musical talent, Dr. Henley Morgan, Leader of AIR, noted that the donation would go a far way in helping JaMIN fulfil its purpose in the community of Trench Town and beyond: “The mission of the AIR is to transform zones of economic and social malfunction into zones of opportunities, investment, and wealth. This contribution will help to expand JaMIN, and renew the requisite licenses necessary to operate.”

The NCB Foundation’s 2022 Grant-a-Wish programme aims to recognise and celebrate educators, individuals, and community organisations that have made significant contributions to education in Jamaica.