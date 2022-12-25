'I’ve always wanted a Christmas baby’, says mom who gave birth to daughter on Christmas Day

For as long as Shaville Bartley can remember she has dreamt of having a baby on Christmas Day.

At least three of her relatives were born around Christmas. A cousin was born on December 29, and her sister and another cousin on the 28th of the month.

“Mi always seh if mi pregnant mi wah have mi baby pon Christmas. When mi do the ultrasound dem tell mi di 29th (of December) and every day mi seh a Christmas Day mi a have baby. Even when mi feel pain last night mi a cry and wake up and seh mi ready fi have di baby,” she said.

Although she was anxious about going into labour, Bartley shared that she was ecstatic that her dream of having a Christmas baby came true. She welcomed her first child, a daughter, Nashande Nevaeh Nesbeth, at 3:05 a.m Sunday.

An emotional Bartley was among six mothers who were presented with gifts from the Kiwanis Club of Kingston 23 East Division at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital on Sunday.

“It is a part of what we do, serving the children, and we also have a programme that deals with ages from zero to five years old, so this fits perfectly into what we do,” chairman of the division, Audrey Brown said.

-Sashana Small

