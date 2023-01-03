St Ann chamber optimistic about 2023 outlook

The St Ann Chamber of Commerce has taken a positive outlook for the parish's economy for 2023 despite the ongoing impact of global shocks.

Chamber president Dr Ransford Davidson says the organisation's position is based on turnarounds seen in business.

Davidson told The Gleaner that local businesses and critical industries remained resilient and saw a remarkable comeback.

“We enter the New Year 2023 with optimism and the highest level of confidence,” he said.

Davidson highlighted factors such as improvement in productive capacity, economic recovery and economic growth of 5.9 per cent as reported by STATIN.

According to Davidson, there was heightened investor interest in St Ann in tourism, housing, and logistics.

“Aggressive and continued focus on enhancing the parish's tourism product and significant tourist arrivals, increased investments in the use of technology to drive business efficiency, competitiveness and efficiency, and the emergence of new industries such as the Global Services sector, are factors that spur confidence,” said Davidson.

Despite these positives, Davidson, a banker, is encouraging the business sector to continue employing prudent and responsible fiscal management to ensure continued recovery and sustainability.

- Carl Gilchrist

