Port Sea, St Elizabeth residents against construction of cell tower

Disgruntled residents of Port Sea in St Elizabeth this morning mounted roadblocks to protest the presence of a cell tower in the community.

The project is being undertaken by telecommunication company Flow Jamaica.

Dressed in white medical suits, the upset residents used large stones and other debris to block roadways in the area.

They say they are upset that their objection to the presence of the cell tower has not been taken seriously by the authorities.

According to them, a well-supported three page petition was presented to the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, signalling that residents are against the cell tower.

The residents say they are concerned about the proximity of the site to their homes and the potential risks associated with its presence.

They are calling for action from the authorities.

- Ainsworth Morris

