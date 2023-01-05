Retired Court of Appeal Judge Henderson Downer has died

Retired Court of Appeal Judge Henderson Downer died yesterday.

“His many judgments will keep his name in the forefront for many years to come,” retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Seymour Panton said today.

After returning from England where he studied law and was called to the Bar at Lincoln's Inn in 1969, Justice Downer began working in the public service.

He first served in the Attorney General's Department as an Assistant Crown Counsel. He was next transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1971 and was appointed in 1977 as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Justice Downer was appointed a Supreme Court Judge in 1981, and appointed a Court of Appeal Judge in 1988. He retired in 2004.

Following his retirement, he was appointed Deputy Children's Advocate in 2006 and gave valuable service in that department for 15 years.

Justice Panton said he was saddened by Justice Downer's passing.

He said they met at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1971 and developed a close bond.

Panton said when he went to the Cayman Islands in 1973, he arranged for Justice Downer to be a magistrate there for three months.

“Justice Downer was a very hardworking, conscientious and brilliant judge. His mind was one that many envied,” said Justice Panton, noting that they were both at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal at the same time.

“He gave sterling service after retirement in the Office of the Children's Advocate. My condolence to his family.”

Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison, who worked closely with Justice Downer, said, "It is with a deep sense of regret and sadness that I have learnt of Justice Downer's death. He was a giant of a man who willingly gave of his time, his fertile mind and wisdom to the areas of Jamaican life to which he contributed.”

She added, “Just last week the Office of the Children's Advocate recognised him for his long and distinguished service. We mourn his loss and pay tribute to his memory."

- Barbara Gayle

