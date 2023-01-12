Demons control Jamaica – Bishop Rowan Edwards

Jamaica is under siege from demonic forces which have taken control of people, a leading clergy man has charged. He warned that things are so bad that the country is perilously close to disaster, mirroring the situation in Haiti, where political instability has been a long-standing issue.

“Some things have changed ... dangerously changed. There are some evil spirits that have joined themselves... to sink this nation, and if the Church doesn’t stand up in Jamaica, this country will become another Haiti. If you law-enforcement officers don’t stand your ground, Jamaica will be heading in the same direction that Haiti is in at this moment,” Bishop Dr Rowan Edwards told Tuesday’s New Year’s Prayer Breakfast at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The theme was ‘The Old Landmark: A Return to the Basics of Life’, and the event was designed to cater to the spiritual needs of the men and women of the Non-Geographic Formations No. 2 Chaplaincy Services Branch. This includes members of Specialised Operations Branch, Canine Division, Mounted Troop Division, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Telecommunications Division, Stores, and Armoury.

He noted that Haiti, with a population of 13 million people, has between 100 and 150 gangs, while Jamaica has a population of about three million with 400 gangs.

“We are in some serious trouble,” Bishop Edwards said, pointing out that since gaining political Independence from Britain in 1962, an estimated 50,000 Jamaicans have been murdered. “The blood of our little boys and girls are flooding our streets. Jamaica is faced with a major problem that is spiritual,” he lamented. “In these times, we can’t have weak churches. We need churches that are strong, men and women of God who are strong.”

In light of this statement, the clergyman warned the police officers that conventional service weapons issued to them by the Jamaica Constabulary Force are inadequate for the task at hand.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Many of you use the guns and carry it as a symbol of authority; but there are other authorities that you need to use, and that is the power of God, because the guns that you have cannot shoot demons, no, and demons are what occupy [some] people’s lives.”