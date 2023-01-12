Come to us in confidence - JCF chaplaincy

Chief chaplain of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Pastor Dr Gary Buddoo-Fletcher, has appealed to members of the JCF and its auxiliaries to access the services offered by the chaplaincy service branch to deal with everyday issues and any other problems that they may encounter on the job or away from the workplace.

Speaking at Tuesday’s New Year’s Prayer Breakfast, he reminded members that the chaplaincy caters to the spiritual, psychological, emotional and moral needs of the men and women of the JCF. This service, he says, also extends to their families, and all information shared is treated with the strictest confidence.

“We do that within the context of trust and confidentiality. So you need not fear [that in] coming to us, that we’re going to share your business with others. There should not be any reason for any member, sworn or unsworn, to not come to us when you need our help. We are here for you. We are your first responders,” he assured.

Mental stability

Reverend Buddoo-Fletcher said the network of experts available to members of the JCF is extensive, with seven assistant chaplains, 35 peer counsellors, and 300 volunteer chaplains across Jamaica.

“They are available to provide psychosocial support for you, whether it’s financial, family-related, personal, [or] work-related. We are here for you to help you to journey, whether it’s grief counselling. We are here to offer help to you.”

He was supported by Chairman of the Police Federation Corporal Rohan James, who shared with the audience that the mantle of crime management is not so much a physical fight as it is a matter of maintaining mental stability under all circumstances. He said that over the years, he had been bolstered by the spiritual diet from the chaplaincy branch.

“Many times [when] we are out there in the field, some of us feel helpless. Some of us believe that we are all alone and in the place where desperation kicks in, but the very least that we can remind ourselves [of] is that our peer counsellors are there with us. Our chaplaincy branch is there with us, and this is one area of the force that I am proud and happy about,” Corporal James said.

“I remind myself that though I am in a spiritual battle and the battle is high, yet I take comfort because I know that I stand on the Word of God, and those who lead that charge are doing a wonderful job,” he said.

Last year, 33 members of the JCF died. Eight of them were murdered, two in the line of duty, and the families were offered psychosocial assistance, which continued even after the funerals, according to Reverend Buddoo-Fletcher.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Othneil Dobson acknowledged that prolonged exposure to crime and violence has many deleterious consequences, especially for family members, many of whom continue to hurt long after the incidents have passed.