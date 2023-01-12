Millions missing from Usain Bolt's account at investment firm SSL

A probe has been launched into millions of dollars reportedly missing from an account belonging to sprint legend Usain Bolt at Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the sport star's manager Nugent Walker confirms.

SSL has reportedly called in the police.

Walker told The Gleaner that the former athlete became aware of the discrepancies with his accounts on Wednesday.

"All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this," he stated, informing The Gleaner that the Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission are among the entities to which reports have been made.

Noting that the investigation is still going on, Walker said he was unable to disclose the sums involved or the time period covered by the investigation.

"He's been with this entity over 10 years...His entire portfolio is being reviewed," Walker said.

The Gleaner has learnt that a former employee at SSL has been implicated in a massive fraud at the entity, including the missing sums from Bolt's accounts.

Attorney-at-law Tamika Harris, who is representing a former employee at SSL would say very little about the matters involving her client.

"My client is in discussion with SSL and the lawyers representing SSL," she told The Gleaner.

She said these discussions started about two weeks ago.

- Jovan Johnson

