Thieves remove solar lighting from landmark Negril sign

WESTERN BUREAU: Hoteliers, visitors, and locals in Negril, Westmoreland, have expressed shock over the theft of three solar lights that were installed to brighten the surroundings at a controversial $12-million sign installed in Negril four months...

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hoteliers, visitors, and locals in Negril, Westmoreland, have expressed shock over the theft of three solar lights that were installed to brighten the surroundings at a controversial $12-million sign installed in Negril four months ago.

The lights, which are reportedly valued at more than $100,000 each, were stolen on the weekend.

Joseph Smith, general manager at Tensing Pen Hotel in West End, said the situation is upsetting.

“The Negril sign has taken on a life of its own,” he said, adding that he was impressed as he watched the professionals construct the landmark last year. “I was really impressed. My criticism has always been that a little more should have been spent on lighting, however, these solar lights that were there, they were decently effective, and so now to hear that someone has the audacity to steal those lights, and it is really, really disappointing.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Smith called on the police to investigate what he believes might be becoming a trend as a number of street lights installed by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in the same area were also stolen shortly after being installed.

Richard Wallace, general manager of Boardwalk Village Hotel, also expressed disappointment that while efforts are being made to strengthen the tourism product, vandals are hindering the progress.

“I was told that it was somebody who used a bucket truck to steal the lights. That means that it’s not somebody who is hungry or somebody who needs to do this because if you can have access to a bucket truck to do this, that means that you are not hungry. And that makes it worse. That means that you are definitely trying to destroy something good,” Wallace said.

He noted that the sign promotes Negril and Jamaica in general, noting that the project was funded by taxpayers.

On Wednesday, a newly wed couple also voiced concern as they stopped by the area for photos.

Mrs Stewart said that while the moment for them was a very happy one, having heard of the vandalism, their spirits were dampened somewhat.

The sign was unveiled in September 2022 by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, triggering debate over the $12-million cost of the project.

It has since become a landmark and continues to be used daily for photo and video shoots.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com