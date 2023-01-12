Man held in cocaine bust seeks bail on humanitarian grounds

The 57-year-old captain, who was last month arrested in a billion-dollar cocaine bust on a vessel off the coast of St Thomas, is seeking bail on humanitarian grounds.

The accused, Delroy Bremmer, of Florence Hall in Trelawny, was charged along with fishermen Omar Nugent, of White River in St Ann, and Jomio Whyte, of Stewart Town, St Mary.

The trio are facing charges of conspiracy, dealing in, possession, importation and transportation of cocaine.

Attorneys-at-law Clive Mullings and Andrew Graham on Wednesday applied for bail on Bremmer’s behalf, noting that he has several medical conditions.

The application, which was made in the St Thomas Parish Court in Morant Bay before Parish Judge Sanchia Burrell, was, however, adjourned for continuation in the Yallahs court on January 20.

Bremmer and his co-accused were remanded.

No bail application was made for the two fishermen on Wednesday; however, their lawyer, Keith Bishop, signalled that he intends to apply for bail on the next occasion.

According to reports, the men were arrested on December 26, 2022, when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted the vessel and seized several knitted bags of white powdery substance resembling cocaine.

The substance reportedly weighed 521 kilograms and had an estimated street value of $1.3 billion.

It is believed that the cocaine was destined for Colombia.

