Jamaica’s murder tally at 32 so far

Jamaica has so far reached a murder tally of 32 for 2023.

This is the figure up to Saturday, January 14.

The information is contained in the latest serious crime statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The 32 homicides for the period represent a decrease of 56 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

According to the statistics, the police division with the most murders is St James with five.

This is followed by Manchester and Clarendon with four each.

St Catherine South, Westmoreland and St Andrew South each recorded three murders.

There are no reports of murders in Trelawny, St Ann, Portland, St Catherine North, St Andrew Central, and Kingston Central up to January 14.

The statistics also show a reduction in shootings, injured persons, rape and robberies.

Break-ins however are on par year-on-year.

- Andre Williams

