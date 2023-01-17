Police seize gun and ammunition in Kingston

The Denham Town Police seized a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition on Asquith Street, Kingston 12, on Monday.

The Denham Town Police say about 4:30 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area, when a man was observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

On the approach of the police, the suspect ran and was pursued, however, he managed to escape.

The area was searched and the weapon was subsequently recovered.

Meanwhile, the Elletson Road police seized a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition on Rockingham Road in the Kingston East division on Monday.

The Elletson Road police say about 9:30 a.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area, when a man was seen running.

On seeing the Police, he reportedly threw away an object.

The object was retrieved and closer examination revealed that it was a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition

Investigations are continuing.

