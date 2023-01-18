Curfew imposed in sections of Denham Town extended

The curfew that was imposed in sections of Denham Town in the Kingston Western police division has been extended.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 and will continue until 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Race Course Lane (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street travelling to the fence line forming the Golden Heights Housing Development; also the northern and eastern sections of Race Course Lane, travelling south along the paved gully and continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East: Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

South: Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station).

West: Along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.